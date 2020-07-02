Mississippi bans abortion based on race, sex, genetic issues

Anti-abortion activists call out prayers, pleas to hold off having an abortion, and offer anti-abortion material to women entering the Women’s Health Organization clinic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi’s only state licensed abortion facility. Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters at a press conference Tuesday that he considers abortion an elective and unnecessary procedure. A number of governors are moving to ban most abortions in their respective states during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don’t qualify as essential surgeries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a law banning abortion based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus.

It adds new limits in a state that already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the U.S.

Supporters say the new law would prevent abortion for Down syndrome or other conditions.

Opponents say it interferes with private medical decisions in a state with one abortion clinic.

An abortion-rights group says nine states ban abortion because of the sex of the fetus, two ban it because of race and two ban it because of genetic anomaly.

