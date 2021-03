JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is sharing in a $188.6 million multistate settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation to resolve allegations of deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Tuesday that Mississippi will get $2.19 million.

Fitch says the settlement makes clear that the state will not allow the health and safety of women to be place din jeopardy by those who put profit over patients.