MISSING CHILD: Adams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager

Kurtara Goods

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office

ADAMS COUNTY, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing child alert.

Deputies are looking for 15-year-old Kurtara Goods. Goods is from Natchez, MS.

Goods was last seen wearing jeans and a red shirt on September 30, 2020 in Natchez, MS, and then in McComb, MS on October 7, 2020.

She does not have any tattoos or scars and she wears her hair in shoulder length braids.

If you have any information that could help the deputies find Kurtara Goods, you are asked to get in touch with Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.