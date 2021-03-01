Misery lingers for many without water in Mississippi capital

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Madonna Manor maintenance supervisor Lamar Jackson left, stacks bottled water brought by Mac Epps of Mississippi Move, as part of the supply efforts by city councilman and State Rep. De’Keither Stamps to a senior residence in west Jackson, Miss. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — Water for flushing toilets was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi’s capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city’s water system.

The sites were open in Jackson on Sunday because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure.

City officials said late Saturday that the system has not been able to provide a sustainable flow of water throughout the city.

Most of the city of about 161,000 had no running water after the storms struck in mid-February, and residents were advised to boil any water that actually came out of their taps.