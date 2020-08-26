Military Park in Vicksburg Receives National Volunteer Award

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Park Service announced the winners of the 2019 George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service.
The Vicksburg National Military Park Volunteer Program was named as a recipiant. This national award is given to parks with outstanding volunteer programs.
“The Hartzog Award is one of the most prestigious awards the National Park Service gives” said Superintendent Bill Justice. “That’s because it is an award to the community that cares about and for the park and to the park staff who support those efforts.”
The programs recognized are for efforts to clean headstones and place flags in the Vicksburg National Cemetery, the park’s volunteer living history program, the annual volunteer cleanup days, internships and the Junior Ranger Camps.
“Our work with the park over the last several years to grow the volunteer program has been enormously successful” said Bess Averett, Executive Director, Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign.
Many of the volunteers that make the programs possible are involved with civic groups, community volunteers and individuals.
“We feel great pride in that achievement. To have that work and those staff and volunteers recognized with this prestigious national award is amazing. It is so well deserved. We look forward to working with the park to build an even stronger program”
More information about the 2019 Hartzog awards is available here.
