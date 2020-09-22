McComb appeals ruling that police chief was unfairly fired

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is appealing a ruling that could force it to rehire a former police chief and pay him the wages he has lost the past several months.

A civil service commission in McComb ruled Friday that the city had wrongfully fired Damian Gatlin as chief in mid-April.

McComb officials decided Monday to appeal the commission’s ruling.

The city had argued that the chief serves at the will of elected officials.

The commission said any public safety employee, including the chief, is entitled to a hearing about a job loss.