Mayor Mario King: step up COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Reeves: prays

JACKSON, Miss. (03-29-2020) — The mayor of a coastal Mississippi city has called on the governor to step up restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King is among thousands of people who feel Gov. Tate Reeves has done too little to blunt the spread of the pandemic.
King told WLOX-TV on Sunday that Reeves needs to “shut down the state.” The governor said Sunday on Facebook Live there is the possibility of issuing some local shelter in place orders next week.
State figures released Sunday showed the number of COVID-19 diagnoses were up 95, to nearly 760. The number of deaths up one, to 14.
