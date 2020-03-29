Mayor Mario King: step up COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Reeves: prays

Surrounded by his family, Trent Allen, top, pastor at Calvary Chapel Jackson, speaks into a laptop as he conducts a livestream church service from his living room, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. The church service, which was forced to be done from home as a result of the state’s limiting gatherings of more than ten people because of the coronavirus outbreak, was joined by members tuning in from California and Pennsylvania, as well as local members. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSON, Miss. (03-29-2020) — The mayor of a coastal Mississippi city has called on the governor to step up restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King is among thousands of people who feel Gov. Tate Reeves has done too little to blunt the spread of the pandemic.

King told WLOX-TV on Sunday that Reeves needs to “shut down the state.” The governor said Sunday on Facebook Live there is the possibility of issuing some local shelter in place orders next week.

State figures released Sunday showed the number of COVID-19 diagnoses were up 95, to nearly 760. The number of deaths up one, to 14.

