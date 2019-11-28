Man wanted on Mississippi murder charge arrested at church

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Mississippi has been arrested after breaking into a church.

Vicksburg Police said 28-year-old Jason Skinner was arrested about four hours after 38-year-old Courtney Anderson was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators told media outlets that officers found Skinner inside Crossway Baptist Church after responding to an alarm.

Authorities say they don’t have a motive for the shooting.

Skinner is charged with murder. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

