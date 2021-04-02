Man sentenced in 2018 killing of 17-year-old in Natchez

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in a 2018 killing.

Adams County Circuit Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Carianta Allen on Thursday. Allen was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Shakeria King.

She died after she was shot in the chest. It happened July 22, 2018 at the Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reports District Attorney Shameca Collins said in a statement that “senseless murders” must stop. King was the mother of a 17-month-old baby.