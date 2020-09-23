Majority-Black school closer to shedding Confederate name

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school is one step closer to being renamed for a Black leader or activist rather than a Confederate general.

Enrollment is 96% Black at the current Lee Elementary, named for Robert E. Lee. Jackson Public Schools officials said in 2017 that the district would remove the names of Lee and other Confederate figures from some schools.

The district is now seeking community response after announcing last week that the Lee Renaming Committee has chosen several potential namesakes who are no longer living.

Among the semifinalists are former Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers and author Margaret Walker Alexander.