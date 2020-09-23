Macon court clerk accused of stealing taxpayer money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state auditor’s office has accused the court clerk of a small eastern Mississippi town of stealing thousands of dollars in fines and fees paid to the court by taxpayers.

State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Macon clerk Yolanda Atkins is charged with embezzlement.

One of Atkins’s job duties as a municipal court clerk was to collect and deposit fines paid to the court, White said.

Officials allege she embezzled over $2,000 from January 2018 to July 2019. White says a certified public accountant firm alerted investigators about Atkins.

It was not immediately clear whether Atkins has an attorney who could comment.