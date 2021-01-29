Lottery money used to repave state highways in Mississippi

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — New funds from the Mississippi Lottery are helping to lower a backlog in the state’s road maintenance projects and have aided in the repaving of more than 250 miles of highway across the state.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the roughly $80 million in lottery funds helped the Mississippi Transportation Commission put a priority on pavement restoration, focusing on upgrades to aging infrastructures.

WLBT-TV reports as of December, 281 miles have been or will be repaved.