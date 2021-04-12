Judge: No work on entertainment pier as lawsuit is pending

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A judge has issued an order that blocks a company from starting construction on an entertainment pier on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

A Harrison County chancery judge issued the order last week in a lawsuit that the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office filed in July 2019.

The order says neither Secretary of State Michael Watson nor the City of Biloxi could convey a lease for the site until the court decides the lawsuit.

The state says before a pier can be built, a public trust tidelands lease is required. The city disagrees. A hearing is scheduled for May 5.