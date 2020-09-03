Judge: Absentee voting OK with pre-existing health issues

Secretary of State Michael Watson, gives members of the Senate and House Elections Committees an overview of upcoming COVID-19 precautions that will be undertaken by election bailiffs statewide during a joint hearing at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has ruled voters with health conditions that might make them vulnerable to COVID-19 must be allowed to vote by absentee ballot.

However, the judge rejected an argument that people without pre-existing conditions should be allowed to vote absentee if they’re following public health guidelines to avoid large social gatherings.

Hinds County Chancery Judge Denise Owens handed down the order Wednesday and it applies statewide.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday whether Secretary of State Michael Watson would appeal the order.

A similar lawsuit was filed last week in federal court.