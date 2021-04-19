Jackson won’t release email about 2020 water system problems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has denied a TV station’s public records request for email about problems with the city water treatment system.

WLBT-TV recently requested all city email related to the Environmental Protection Agency telling Jackson in March 2020 to bring its water treatment system into compliance with federal law.

City officials kept the emergency administrative order secret until news organizations recently reported about it.

WLBT reported that it requested city email related to the order. In a one-page response, the Public Works Department said email is “protected by attorney-client privilege, the attorney work doctrine or as settlement negotiations in an ongoing enforcement action.”