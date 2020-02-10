Jackson State University president resigns after bust in prostitution sting

JACKSON, Ms. (AP) — The president of Jackson State University has resigned after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

The police chief in the Jackson suburb of Clinton said Monday that 57-year-old William Bynum Jr. was among 17 people arrested during the weekend.

The Mississippi university system said Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately.

Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.

He had been president of Jackson State since 2017.

Another Jackson State administrator, Thomas Hudson, has been named interim president.