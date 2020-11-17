Jackson residents file lawsuit over excessive water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in Mississippi’s capital have filed a federal lawsuit against the city over excessive water bills.

The Clarion Ledger reports the lawsuit filed last week claims the city of Jackson provided inaccurate or no bills and faulty water meters.

One of the plaintiffs says he received a nearly $4,000 water bill in June after not getting one for several years.

A spokesperson for the Jackson mayor’s office says she won’t comment on the lawsuit because it is pending litigation.

Jackson residents have complained about excessive water bills for the past three years.

The lawsuit seeks a class-action status for all residents impacted by excessive bills and unspecified compensatory damages.