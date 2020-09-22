Jackson increases police base pay for 1st time in a decade

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is increasing police officers’ base pay for the first time in 10 years.
A raise is included in the Jackson budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
The increase comes as Jackson is on track to hit a record number of homicides in a calendar year.
New officers will start at $30,000 a year, up from the previous base of $26,900.
The salary increases to $31,000 after the first year.
Also, officers will see an increase in pay to $33,000 and $35,000 in their third and fifth years.
Before the change, it took 10 years to move up to $35,000.
