Inmate serving 40 years in Rankin County prison dies

(AP) — An inmate serving 40 years at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has died.
Mississippi Department of Corrections officials say 64-year-old Roger Lynn Holliman Sr. was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.
Holliman had been in prison since March 2019, after pleading guilty in February 2019 to two counts of sexual battery in Greene County.
Holliman also pleaded guilty to statutory rape in September of that year in Wayne County.
The cause of Holliman’s death is unknown. Officials say an autopsy has been scheduled.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- As Trump squashes relief negotiations, lawmakers keep trading blame
- ‘Are you listening Nancy?’: Trump pivots, says he will sign stand alone stimulus bill
- ‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out
- UPDATE: Julie Wheeler pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge after faking her disappearance
- Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning