JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate who was serving a life sentence for kidnap and rape convictions has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Monday that 50-year-old Kevin Keith Russell died Sunday after being hospitalized for several days.
The department said Russell had a terminal illness, but it did not specify what that was. An autopsy will be done.
Russell was convicted in Harrison County on charges that stem from a 1998 attack. He was sentenced as a habitual offender on Sept. 1, 2000.
At least 72 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Inmate dies in hospital at Mississippi’s Parchman prison
- Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election
- Water main break in Monroe leaves some with low water pressure
- Opinion-free newscast ‘NewsNation’ set to debut tonight on cable television
- LIVE: Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team to ring NASDAQ closing bell