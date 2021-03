A box containing a new umbrella is placed on each lawmaker’s seat in the House during the first day of the 2021 Mississippi Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi House committee says it will not agree to changing the way the state spends some of its lottery money.

The Mississippi Lottery started operating in November 2019. State law says the first $80 million from the lottery each year goes into state highways and bridges.

The Senate voted last month to divert that $80 million to local roads and bridges until June 2024.

The House Transportation Committee met Tuesday. It rejected that proposed change.