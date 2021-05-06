High stress, low pay fuel shortage of 911 staff in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say low pay and high stress are contributing to a shortage of 911 operators in Jackson and other cities across the nation.

WAPT-TV reports that the situation has led to concerns that public safety is at risk. Jackson police Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said the Public Safety Communication Center is down seven dispatchers.

Buckley said it’s a low-paying, high-stress job with a high turnover rate. He said the agency is working to raise starting pay, which is less than $12 an hour.