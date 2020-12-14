Health workers prioritized as vaccine arrives in Mississippi

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs explains how a person might react to a COVID-19 vaccination, right, during Gov. Tate Reeves’ covid news briefing, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The first shipment of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Mississippi.

The state’s top health official says he plans to be among the first to receive it in a show of confidence for the shot.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has said Mississippi is initially expecting 25,000 doses of the Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.

Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will get the shots in a televised briefing on Monday.

The first doses will go to the state’s hospitals for health care workers. Long-term care facilities will be next in line.

The general public may not get the vaccine until the spring or summer.