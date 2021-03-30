Health officials: Churches should hold off in-person worship

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials are recommending that churches and other religious organizations continue to hold off on hosting indoor worship services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Health this week detailed new guidelines for faith-based gatherings and worship.

The recommendations come after Gov. Tate Reeves rolled back mask mandates on the state level and capacity regulations for restaurants.

As for worship services, health officials say they recommend everyone 65 and older or 16 or older with high-risk medical conditions be fully vaccinated against coronavirus before attending indoor services.

All congregants should wear a face mask at all times during in-person services.