‘Happy’ Christmas Fund keeps giving, even during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Since the day in 1958 that bartender George “Happy” Irby set out a tip jar at the officer’s club bar on Columbus Air Force Base to provide children with warm clothing at Christmas time, the Happy Irby Christmas Fund has evolved and adapted.

In recent years, The Happy Irby Christmas Fund provided clothing to 300 to 400 children with CAFB personnel devoting an evening to wrapping the presents.

This year, the program has adapted again, due to the challenges of COVID-19.

Instead of clothing, the fund distributed 100 fruit baskets to older community members.