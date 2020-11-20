Griffis certified as winner of Mississippi high court race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi election commissioners have certified that Kenny Griffis won a Supreme Court race in the central part of the state.
They met Friday. Final results from the Nov. 3 election show that Griffis received 52% and challenger Latrice Westbrooks received 48%. Griffis won an eight-year term.
He has served on the Supreme Court since February 2019, when he was appointed fill a vacant seat.
At the time, Griffis had served 16 years on the state Court of Appeals.
Westbrooks currently serves on the Mississippi Court of Appeals, and she did not have to give up that seat to run for the Supreme Court.
