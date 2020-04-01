Gov. Reeves orders statewide shelter-in-place order for Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order establishing a statewide shelter-in-place for Mississippi to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Health determined that the state has now reached a critical point in the cycle of the outbreak. Reeves announced his decision to issue the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi at a press conference this afternoon. 

Mississippi is rapidly increasing testing and strictly enforcing quarantines for anyone that investigators believe has been exposed to the virus. The shelter-in-place will begin this Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and be in effect until Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

