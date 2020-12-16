Former superintendent chosen for Mississippi education board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former schools superintendent and teacher may soon join the Mississippi State Board of Education.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Wednesday he chose Ronnie L. McGehee as his appointee for an eight-year term on the board.

The selection still requires confirmation by the Mississippi Senate. McGehee currently heads the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals.

He previously served as Madison County Schools Superintendent. The nine-member board of education oversees the state education department and helps set policy for schools, including for their curricula.