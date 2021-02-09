Former Mississippi town clerk arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former clerk for a town in Mississippi was arrested Tuesday on charges of embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White, in a news release, said agents from his office arrested Amanda Lewis, who worked as town clerk of Roxie in Franklin County.

Lewis is accused of embezzling more than $81,000 by allegedly stealing cash and money orders collected from residents as they paid water bills.

Lewis is being held in the Franklin County Jail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.