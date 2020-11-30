Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former high school teacher in Mississippi who was found guilty of fondling a female student has been sentenced to prison.
WAPT-TV reports Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson on Monday sentenced Reginald Barnes to 15 years in prison with three years suspended.
Barnes had been found guilty of two counts of gratification of lust earlier this month. The former teacher at Province High School in Jackson was arrested in 2018.
Defense Attorney Carlos Moore says Barnes had worked as a teacher and a principal for more than 20 years.
Moore says his client had “a temporary lapse of judgement.” It’s not clear where Barnes will serve his prison sentence.
