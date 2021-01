JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to obstruction of a federal investigation by destroying and hiding text messages and images of a juvenile girl.

Federal prosecutors said 57-year-old Mark Coleman, who served with the Jackson Police Department for more than 20 years, entered the plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee. Sentencing is set for April 29.

Coleman faces up to 20 years behind bars.