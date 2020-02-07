Fire overtakes motel in Mississippi, one person injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department responded to a motel fire Friday morning. It happened around 6:00 a.m. at the Hilltop Inns and Suites on I-20 Frontage Road.
According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said a space heater was the cause of the fire.
