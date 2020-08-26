Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A commission working on a new Mississippi flag has narrowed the choices to two designs. One has a shield. The other has a magnolia blossom on a dark blue background.
Commissioners made the decision after five proposals were literally run up a flagpole Tuesday. They wanted to see how the designs look fluttering in the wind — or hanging limply. And, they said the flags look different on a pole than they do as drawings on a page.
In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which is broadly condemned as racist.
