FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man alleged for shooting his 5-year-old daughter in the neck was found dead on Thursday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff, Samuel Scott, Jr. was found hanging from a sheet this morning in his cell at the Franklin County Jail. It expected to have been a suicide.

Samuel Scott, Jr.

This is incident is now being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.