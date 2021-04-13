Family’s home split in half by tree during severe weather

Mississippi

COLUMBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Columbia woman says her family is lucky to be alive after a tree fell through their house over the weekend, splitting it in two.

Sue Simmons said it sounded like a bomb went off. She was at home with her son at the time. They were hiding in a closet.  

Areas of Marion County experienced winds up to 70 mph when severe weather swept through late on Friday and early Saturday morning.

An EF-1 tornado touched down and traveled for 7.77 miles on the ground.

The Simmons are staying with family while they figure out what to do about their home.

