Ex-deputy accused of threatening sheriff cleared of charges

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former Mississippi deputy sheriff, who was accused of falsifying time cards and threatening the sheriff.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported indictments against former Lee County deputy sheriff Mike Mayhew were dropped Tuesday with prejudice.

Mayhew’s lawyer said the charges were a “purely personal and political prosecution” by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Mayhew was forced to resign from the department in 2017 after being charged with submitting false documents.

Last year, Mayhew told another deputy that Johnson deserved a “whipping” after Johnson told officials Mayhew submitted fake time sheets.

Mayhew was later charged with threatening Johnson.