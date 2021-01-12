Ex-Crimestoppers board member accused of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former board member of a Mississippi Crimestoppers’ group has been arrested following her indictment for embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Tuesday, said Michelle McBride surrendered to special agents from his office at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $20,000.

It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

McBride allegedly used her position as Secretary/Treasurer of the Pearl River County Crimestoppers to embezzle over $52,000 from January 2014 to April 2019.