Ex-Crimestoppers board member accused of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former board member of a Mississippi Crimestoppers’ group has been arrested following her indictment for embezzlement.
State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Tuesday, said Michelle McBride surrendered to special agents from his office at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $20,000.
It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
McBride allegedly used her position as Secretary/Treasurer of the Pearl River County Crimestoppers to embezzle over $52,000 from January 2014 to April 2019.
