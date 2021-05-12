EPA: Jackson water safe to drink, despite system problems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency officials met with Jackson leaders to discuss severe issues with the water system for Mississippi’s capital city.

They said fixing the system will take years and cost millions of dollars. They also said that for now, the water is safe to drink.

The EPA’s director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, Carol Kemker, says the agency would like to limit the number of boil-water notices in Jackson.

An inspection a year ago found severe violations at the city’s two water treatment plants.

Deficiencies included a shortage of operators and malfunctioning equipment.