Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Natchez girl

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Natchez, Mississippi.

According to ACSO, 14-year-old Tremia Reed was last seen on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Jefferson County, Mississippi.

They say Tremia has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and cut marks on her left arm. They also say that Tremia suffers from depression and needs to be on medication.

If you have seen or know where Tremia Reed is, please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.