Endangered/Missing alert issued for two boys in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall of Pascagoula, MS in Jackson County.

Kaiden Wall is described as a white male, 6 years old, three feet and six inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kolden Wall is described as a white male, 2 years old, two feet and three inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to MBI, Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall may be accompanied by their non-custodial mother, Sarah Caswell. Sarah Caswell is described as a white female, 33 years old, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Walland Kolden Wall, or Sarah Caswell, or the vehicle, contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.