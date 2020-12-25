Emergency leader out of hospital after COVID-19 complication

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director is back home after being hospitalized three days.
Greg Michel was treated for pneumonia that developed from COVID-19. An agency spokeswoman says Thursday that Michel was released Wednesday night and will spend a restful Christmas at home.
The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, has implored people to avoid large gatherings as coronavirus case numbers continue to grow.
The state reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases Thursday. Health care workers and some others in the state have been receiving COVID-19 vaccinations since last week.
Mississippi National Guard members have also been vaccinated.
