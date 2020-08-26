Doc: High school closed because of ‘unnecessary’ gatherings

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, right, listens as Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter’s question regarding his executive order mandating that all adults and students wear masks in schools, unless there’s a medical reason that prevents them from doing so, during the governor’s COVID-19 press briefing in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. State officials provided reporters an update on the coronavirus and the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission in public schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state health officers says a high school had to close for two weeks because of “unnecessary” social gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday that Biloxi High School officials made the “exactly right decision” when they announced that students would learn virtually until at least Sept. 8.

Extracurricular activities were also temporarily suspended, including some of the first football games of the season.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the school closed after between one-third and one-fifth of all students were exposed. He said the situation is a “learning experience” for Biloxi and other districts.