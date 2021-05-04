Disaster declaration issued for Mississippi winter storms

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Mississippi for winter storms that struck in February.

A White House news release said Tuesday that federal money is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

It is for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the Feb. 11-19 storms.

The declaration covers 31 of Mississippi’s 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The storms left much of Mississippi coated by ice and snow.

Machinery froze in water treatment plants in Jackson.