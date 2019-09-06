Deputy: Three arrested in Mississippi arson investigation

NATCHEZ, Miss. — (9/6/19) Three suspects were arrested in connection to an arson investigation.

On September 3, 2019, at approximately 12:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Jason Court for a possible shots fired call. Upon arrival, deputies observed two vehicles on fire next to a house.

Natchez Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames. One vehicle was completely lost to fire, the other was damaged, and the house had extensive fire damage as well.

Subsequent investigation revealed a third vehicle with a liquid substance believed to be gasoline poured on it. Investigators were able to identify possible suspects as 27-year-old Preston Bostic, 18-year-old Kendarrius Davis, and 18-year-old Cornelius Haynes.

All were charged with Arson and booked into the Adams County Jail with no bond pending arraignment. Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.