Department of Corrections starts women’s seminary program

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has launched a seminary program for incarcerated women.

The program is beginning more than 10 years after the department established its seminary program for men.

Inmates in the 29-member inaugural women’s class will be enrolled in a four-year accredited seminary program.

The program is taught through the Leavell College of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

Participants will earn their associate’s degrees and later, bachelor’s degrees. After completing the program, graduates will not be ordained.

However, they will be “inmate religious assistants,” and assist with baptisms, funerals, worship services and offender emergencies.