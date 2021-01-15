Deer dropped from highway bridge onto truck in Mississippi

DURANT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is searching for people who tossed a deer off a bridge over Interstate 55 and onto an 18-wheeler.
It happened Wednesday night in rural Holmes County, about 50 miles north of Jackson. The deer landed on the hood of the truck that was traveling in a southbound lane.
The animal’s body slid into the cab, but the driver was not injured and did not wreck. Another driver told investigators she saw two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
The Highway Patrol says people later dropped bricks from the same bridge.
