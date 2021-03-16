COVID vaccinations open up to all, people rush to book shots

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi opened up for everyone over the age of 16 on Tuesday.

Thousands of residents rushed to book their shots. Robin McCall made appointments for her 17-year-old twin daughters. She has a 15-year-old son who has been treated for leukemia.

She said he has a compromised immune system, so getting the COVID vaccine is important for her family.

McCall was already able to get vaccinated weeks ago because she has a qualifying health condition.

The Department of Health said that as of Tuesday, 592,500 people in Mississippi had received one dose of the vaccine.