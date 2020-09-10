County enacts curfew to bust large parties during pandemic

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officials in a central Mississippi county have enacted a temporary curfew aimed at breaking up block parties that have drawn hundreds of people in recent weeks, sparking fears of possible coronavirus outbreaks.

The Dispatch reports that Oktibbeha County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew that is set to last through the weekend and could be extended further.

Sheriff Steve Gladney said that even when deputies have broken up the gatherings, groups often reconvene elsewhere.

The resolution didn’t outline a penalty for violations. In the early months of the pandemic, supervisors enacted a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. It was lifted in mid-May.