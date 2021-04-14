Conservation groups sue Engineer Corps over Yazoo Pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A coalition of conservation groups is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for what they called a hasty approval of a massive flood-control project in the south Mississippi Delta.

The project was approved during the final days of the Trump administration. American Rivers, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C on Wednesday against the Corps and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The same group already sued the Environmental Protection Agency in January in an attempt to block the construction of pumps in the Yazoo Backwater area north of Vicksburg.