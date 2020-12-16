Congress approves funding for Mississippi courthouse repairs

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A federal courthouse in Mississippi that was deemed uninhabitable because of mold and moisture is set to undergo renovations.

Lawmakers in Washington approved a $24.3 million plan by the General Services Administration to upgrade the Thomas G. Abernethy Courthouse in Aberdeen.

Members of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation said last week the work is expected to start next year and end in 2024.

It will include mold and lead paint abatement and the installation of a new HVAC system.

Trouble started in the summer of 2016, when the building had air conditioning problems and mold developed. The GSA in 2017 said the building was uninhabitable.